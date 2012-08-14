Brazil's CSN posts net loss of 1.048 billion reais in Q2

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SAO PAULO Aug 14 CSN , Brazil's second-largest producer of flat steel products, posted on Tuesday second-quarter net loss of 1.048 billion reais ($516 million), compared with net income of 1.137 billion reais a year earlier.
Eight analysts predicted that CSN would post a quarterly profit, while two predicted the company's first loss in at least four years in a recent Reuters poll.
The average forecast of those expecting a profit was 336.4 million reais. The average of the two bearish forecasts was for a loss of 721.5 million reais.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.