Brazil's CSN posts net loss of 1.048 billion reais in Q2

SAO PAULO Aug 14 CSN , Brazil's second-largest producer of flat steel products, posted on Tuesday second-quarter net loss of 1.048 billion reais ($516 million), compared with net income of 1.137 billion reais a year earlier.

Eight analysts predicted that CSN would post a quarterly profit, while two predicted the company's first loss in at least four years in a recent Reuters poll.

The average forecast of those expecting a profit was 336.4 million reais. The average of the two bearish forecasts was for a loss of 721.5 million reais.