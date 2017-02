SAO PAULO Oct 31 Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA , Brazil's second-largest producer of flat steel products, posted third-quarter net income of 159.1 million reais ($78.4 million), compared with 1.097 billion reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

CSN, as the company is known, was expected to earn an average 232.4 million reais in the quarter, according to a Reuters poll of eight analyst. The company had lost a net 1.05 billion reais in the second quarter.