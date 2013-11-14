UPDATE 3-Iron ore, prices to boost Brazil's CSN fourth-quarter profit

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO Nov 14 Price hikes and rising iron ore output will lift Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA's profitability in coming months, executives and analysts said on Thursday, after Brazil's No. 2 producer of flat steel products beat third-quarter estimates.

CSN, as the São Paulo-based company is known, is in talks with Brazil-based carmakers for a price hike that could be implemented by year-end, Luis Fernando Martínez, senior vice president for the steel unit, said on a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings.

Sales volume in the steel unit may improve marginally, while pricing in the domestic market will stay favorable in coming months, he added. Domestic steel price premiums as well as iron ore prices, which helped the company beat earnings forecasts last quarter, are unlikely to fall in coming months, other executives added.

"Trends remain supportive," Martínez said in the call.

CSN shares posted their biggest intraday gain in two weeks on optimism that strong earnings momentum could continue into the fourth quarter as the company and its rivals seek to push further price increases for plates, slab and coiled steel products. The shares rose as much as 6.7 percent to 12.99 reais, their highest level since Nov. 7.

"We believe steel price strength could carry into the fourth quarter, supported by elevated iron ore prices, leaving upside risk to our estimates in the short term," Andreas Bokkenheuser, an analyst with UBS Securities in New York, said.

CSN earned 502.88 million reais ($215 million) in the third quarter, above an average estimate of 433 million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts. Compared with the prior three months, profit remained roughly stable, increasing 0.2 percent, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

LOCAL MILLS

CSN's results confirmed what most investors expected for local mills: Higher prices in some flat steel market segments, combined with the positive impact of a weaker currency on exports, compensated for feeble growth in sales volume.

Quarterly earnings at Gerdau SA and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, or Usiminas, showed a better sales mix, fatter operating earnings and signs that months of expense controls had paid off. Gerdau is the largest steelmaker in the Americas, while Usiminas is Brazil's No. 1 producer of flat steel products.

Shares are up 16 percent this year, outperforming those of rivals Gerdau and Usiminas, partly after concern eased that Chief Executive Benjamin Steinbruch would embark on a spree of risky acquisitions.

In the last two years, CSN shares fell a combined 55 percent after Steinbruch failed to invest further to integrate CSN's iron ore mines vertically and protect the steel unit from long-term cost increases as well as regulatory- and competition-related risk.

In Thursday's call, David Salama, head of investor relations, said CSN has not signed any binding mergers and acquisitions agreement with any other company. He added that any potential takeover would have to be "accretive."

DEBT

CSN's net revenue jumped 15 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to 4.66 billion reais, the highest on record, but fell short of analysts' average estimate of 4.85 billion reais because of a 3.5 percent decline in shipped volumes.

Its average price for flat steel in Brazil rose 5 percent from the prior quarter, and domestic sales' share of total revenue fell to 60 percent from 68 percent. Usiminas, in contrast, is getting more of its sales from the local market, where prices are higher than in other countries.

Yet debt metrics at CSN, an ongoing worry for analysts, deteriorated further in the third quarter. Capital spending rose 38 percent, while net debt increased 4.7 percent to 17.8 billion reais, a one-year high. The company's need for working capital jumped 27 percent after accounts receivable rose and tax prepayments were made.

As a result, free cash flow, or the cash left after payments to bond and shareholders, was a negative 610 million reais, despite the strong operational numbers, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

CSN's cost of goods sold rose 7.9 percent to 3.26 billion reais in the quarter, well below the poll's estimate of 3.43 billion reais. Selling, administrative and general expenses dropped 17 percent to 315 million reais due to a tumble in distribution costs, the company said in a securities filing.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 51 percent to 1.65 billion reais on a quarterly basis, the filing said. The poll expected EBITDA of 1.38 billion reais.

The company paid 63.4 million reais in taxes, compared with a tax credit of 161 million reais in the second quarter.