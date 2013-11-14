UPDATE 3-Iron ore, prices to boost Brazil's CSN fourth-quarter profit

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO Nov 14 Price hikes and rising iron
ore output will lift Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA's profitability
in coming months, executives and analysts said on Thursday,
after Brazil's No. 2 producer of flat steel products beat
third-quarter estimates.
CSN, as the São Paulo-based company is known, is in talks
with Brazil-based carmakers for a price hike that could be
implemented by year-end, Luis Fernando Martínez, senior vice
president for the steel unit, said on a conference call to
discuss third-quarter earnings.
Sales volume in the steel unit may improve marginally, while
pricing in the domestic market will stay favorable in coming
months, he added. Domestic steel price premiums as well as iron
ore prices, which helped the company beat earnings forecasts
last quarter, are unlikely to fall in coming months, other
executives added.
"Trends remain supportive," Martínez said in the call.
CSN shares posted their biggest intraday gain in two weeks
on optimism that strong earnings momentum could continue into
the fourth quarter as the company and its rivals seek to push
further price increases for plates, slab and coiled steel
products. The shares rose as much as 6.7 percent to 12.99 reais,
their highest level since Nov. 7.
"We believe steel price strength could carry into the fourth
quarter, supported by elevated iron ore prices, leaving upside
risk to our estimates in the short term," Andreas Bokkenheuser,
an analyst with UBS Securities in New York, said.
CSN earned 502.88 million reais ($215 million) in the third
quarter, above an average estimate of 433 million reais in a
Thomson Reuters poll of analysts. Compared with the prior three
months, profit remained roughly stable, increasing 0.2 percent,
the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
LOCAL MILLS
CSN's results confirmed what most investors expected for
local mills: Higher prices in some flat steel market segments,
combined with the positive impact of a weaker currency on
exports, compensated for feeble growth in sales volume.
Quarterly earnings at Gerdau SA and Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, or Usiminas, showed
a better sales mix, fatter operating earnings and signs that
months of expense controls had paid off. Gerdau is the largest
steelmaker in the Americas, while Usiminas is Brazil's No. 1
producer of flat steel products.
Shares are up 16 percent this year, outperforming those of
rivals Gerdau and Usiminas, partly after concern eased that
Chief Executive Benjamin Steinbruch would embark on a spree of
risky acquisitions.
In the last two years, CSN shares fell a combined 55 percent
after Steinbruch failed to invest further to integrate CSN's
iron ore mines vertically and protect the steel unit from
long-term cost increases as well as regulatory- and
competition-related risk.
In Thursday's call, David Salama, head of investor
relations, said CSN has not signed any binding mergers and
acquisitions agreement with any other company. He added that any
potential takeover would have to be "accretive."
DEBT
CSN's net revenue jumped 15 percent on a quarter-on-quarter
basis to 4.66 billion reais, the highest on record, but fell
short of analysts' average estimate of 4.85 billion reais
because of a 3.5 percent decline in shipped volumes.
Its average price for flat steel in Brazil rose 5 percent
from the prior quarter, and domestic sales' share of total
revenue fell to 60 percent from 68 percent. Usiminas, in
contrast, is getting more of its sales from the local market,
where prices are higher than in other countries.
Yet debt metrics at CSN, an ongoing worry for analysts,
deteriorated further in the third quarter. Capital spending rose
38 percent, while net debt increased 4.7 percent to 17.8 billion
reais, a one-year high. The company's need for working capital
jumped 27 percent after accounts receivable rose and tax
prepayments were made.
As a result, free cash flow, or the cash left after payments
to bond and shareholders, was a negative 610 million reais,
despite the strong operational numbers, according to Thomson
Reuters estimates.
CSN's cost of goods sold rose 7.9 percent to 3.26 billion
reais in the quarter, well below the poll's estimate of 3.43
billion reais. Selling, administrative and general expenses
dropped 17 percent to 315 million reais due to a tumble in
distribution costs, the company said in a securities filing.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
rose 51 percent to 1.65 billion reais on a quarterly basis, the
filing said. The poll expected EBITDA of 1.38 billion reais.
The company paid 63.4 million reais in taxes, compared with
a tax credit of 161 million reais in the second quarter.