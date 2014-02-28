Brazil steelmaker CSN says margins to rise in 2014

SAO PAULO Feb 28 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil's second-largest producer of flat steel products, sees its margins rising in 2014 as a result of cost-cutting measures, commercial director Luis Fernando Martinez said on a conference call to discuss quarterly earnings on Friday.

The company, known as CSN, posted an unexpected 487.1 million reais ($210 million) loss in the fourth quarter after settling a tax bill on foreign earnings.