Brazil's CSN to miss earnings reporting deadline

SAO PAULO, March 27 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA,
Brazil's No. 2 listed flat steelmaker, said on Monday that it
would miss a regulatory deadline to file fourth-quarter results
in the face of an internal reorganization plan.
CSN said in a securities filing that unaudited net revenue
rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three
months. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization - a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA -
also rose 1 percent in the period.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Alonso Soto)