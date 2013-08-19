版本:
Brazil's CSN to raise prices for distributors, source says

SAO PAULO Aug 19 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA plans to raise prices for hot- and cold-rolled, galvanized and zinc steel products to distributors in Brazil's local market as early as this week, a source told Reuters on Monday.

The company, commonly known as CSN, plans to increase prices between 5.5 percent and 6.75 percent, said the source, who requested anonymity because the issue remains undisclosed. The raise might be implemented on Aug. 23, the source added.

CSN declined to comment.

