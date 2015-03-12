Brazil steelmaker CSN sees opportunity in US with strong dollar

SAO PAULO, March 12 Brazilian steelmaker Cia
Siderurgica Nacional SA expects to double steel sales
on the U.S. market to 600,000 tonnes as the strong dollar is
expected to boost profits there, the company's director of sales
said.
Company executives said they expected domestic market demand
for steel in Brazil to recover in the second half of 2015.
Brazil's economy is expected to slip into recession this year as
high interest rates, rising inflation and a widening corruption
scandal weigh on growth.
The country's currency has weakened nearly 17 percent
since the start of the year and is now trading close to 11-year
lows.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)