Brazil's CSN alleges controlling bloc at Usiminas of collusion

SAO PAULO, July 13 Executives of Brazilian steelmaker CSN on Wednesday questioned the business relationship between controlling shareholders of steel rival Usiminas, in which CSN is a minority shareholder.

In the latest chapter of an ongoing shareholder battle, lawyers and executives for CSN told a media briefing in Sao Paulo that they believed there was evidence of collusion between controlling shareholders Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Techint, resulting in massive losses at Usiminas.

