Hanwha Chemical unit offers to buy U.S. auto materials maker CSP

SEOUL, June 7 South Korea's Hanwha Chemical Corp on Tuesday said its unit Hanwha Advanced Materials Corp has submitted a letter of intent to buy U.S.-based automotive materials supplier Continental Structural Plastics (CSP).

The deal could be worth about $600 million, Maeil Business Newspaper reported. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

