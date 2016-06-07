Hanwha Chemical unit offers to buy U.S. auto materials maker CSP

BRIEF-Just Energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due June 2017
* Just energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due june 2017
SEOUL, June 7 South Korea's Hanwha Chemical Corp on Tuesday said its unit Hanwha Advanced Materials Corp has submitted a letter of intent to buy U.S.-based automotive materials supplier Continental Structural Plastics (CSP).
The deal could be worth about $600 million, Maeil Business Newspaper reported. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Just energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due june 2017
* Australian and new zealand police agencies deploy 2585 taser smart weapons
* Kura Oncology doses first patient in phase 2 study of tipifarnib in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: