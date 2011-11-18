版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 18日 星期五 18:30 BJT

CSR to look for buys after digesting Zoran

Nov 18 British chipmaker CSR Plc will look for further acquisitions to bolster its strategy only after it has digested its $484 million acquisition of U.S. peer Zoran Corp, its chief executive said on Friday.

"Before we have fully done that don't expect anything significant from us," Chief Executive Joep Van Beurden said at an investor conference in Barcelona.

Van Beurden said the company aims to have net cash of around $250 million by year end, and was very focused on growing that in 2012.

The chip industry has hit a slump as demand for consumer gadgets has slowed in Europe and elsewhere due to economic uncertainties at a time when vendors have invested heavily in the new production gear.

Van Beurden said the company was seeing some positive signs in demand pattern.

"It feels as it has stabilised somewhat," he said. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐