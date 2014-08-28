版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 28日 星期四 16:53 BJT

BRIEF-CSR rejects Microchip approach; says is considering options

Aug 28 CSR Plc :

* Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it has received an approach regarding a possible offer for company from Microchip

* Price proposed by Microchip has been rejected and board is considering its options for company

* There can be no certainty that an offer will be made nor as to terms on which any offer might be made

* Statement is being made by CSR without prior agreement or approval of Microchip Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐