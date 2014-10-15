UPDATE 3-U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm hopes for knock-out blow with $2.5 bln CSR bid

* Qualcomm beats out possible bidder Microchip for CSR
* CSR purchase helps Qualcomm diversify beyond phones
* High multiple makes new bids unlikely-analyst
(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Paul Sandle and Eric Auchard
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Oct 15 U.S. Qualcomm Inc
agreed to buy CSR Plc for $2.5 billion,
offering what it hopes is a knock-out blow to win the British
Bluetooth specialist which is growing in areas like automotive
and wearable devices.
Qualcomm, the world's number one mobile chipmaker, has
agreed to pay 900 pence a share in cash for CSR, a 56.5 percent
premium on the share price before the start of the offer period
in August, CSR said on Wednesday.
At that time, the British company rebuffed an approach from
U.S. chipmaker Microchip Technology, saying its
undisclosed offer was not enough. The two had remained in talks
to reach a deal, with a deadline imposed by UK regulators for
Wednesday.
There is a chance alternative bidders may emerge, Jeffries
analyst Robert Lamb told investors in a research note, although
he cautioned that the high multiple relative to recent chip
mergers which Qualcomm is paying may prove difficult to trump.
"With a firm price now in the open, it could tempt others to
play their hand," Lamb said.
Qualcomm Chief Executive Steven M. Mollenkopf said the
addition of CSR would allow it to diversify into the markets for
short-range, wireless Bluetooth chips and audio processing used
in portable audio, automotive controls and wearable devices.
"Combining CSR's highly advanced offering of connectivity
technologies with a strong track record of success in these
areas will unlock new opportunities for growth," he said.
Qualcomm, the dominant maker of chips used in smartphones,
has been looking to expand beyond the phone market into emerging
areas such as wireless home appliances and other connected
devices that fly under the banner of "The Internet of Things."
In May, it agreed to acquire Wilocity, a maker of wireless
HDMI connections, used to transmit video between computers and
displays, and it developed AllJoyn, an open-source platform that
allows devices to share information with other nearby devices.
CSR Chief Executive Joep van Beurden said the two companies
were a good combination.
"If you look at us, we are focused on all the accessories
around the phone," he told Reuters.
"In voice and music, we are strong in headsets, soundbars
and speaker docks; and we are strong in cars, which more and
more are an extension of the phone with infotainment."
Jeffries analyst Lamb labelled the merger "a good fit",
advising clients that, "Clearly they (Qualcomm) have gone down
the 'buy' rather than 'make' route."
CSR, short for Cambridge Silicon Radio, specialises in
connectivity, with its chips used in products such as portable
audio speakers and Apple-owned Beats headphones.
It was a pioneer in the market for wireless Bluetooth
technology, which is now mushrooming in popularity for use in
wireless audio speakers, network-connected appliances in homes
and for use in so-called "connnected car" features in autos.
Microchip, a diversified maker of analog and digital chips
based in Chandler, Arizona, together with CSR, had announced in
late August that they were in preliminary talks on a merger.
Last week, Microchip shocked stock markets worldwide by
warning it expected lower quarterly sales and going further to
make a sweeping prediction that the chip industry at large was
likely to suffer a broad downturn over the coming quarters.
CSR was advised by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Goldman Sachs,
while Qualcomm was advised by Deutsche Bank.
(1 US dollar = 0.6284 British pound)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Eric Auchard; Editing by Kate
Holton and Elaine Hardcastle)