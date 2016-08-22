UPDATE 2-Canada's Couche-Tard to buy Texas-based CST Brands in $4.4 bln deal

(Adds details, background)
Aug 22 Canadian convenience store operator
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said on Monday it would
buy U.S. convenience store chain CST Brands Inc in a
deal valued at about $4.4 billion, boosting its presence in
southeast United States.
San Antonio, Texas-based CST is one of the largest publicly
traded fuel retailers in North America and also controls the
general partner of gas station company CrossAmerica Partners LP
.
The company, spun off from Valero Energy Corp in
2013, also operates convenience stores and gas stations in
Canada.
"With this transaction we would strategically strengthen our
positioning in both the "sun belt" and the east coast of North
America," Couche-Tard Chief Executive Brian Hannasch said in a
statement on Monday.
Sun Belt refers to the region that stretches across the
southern and southwestern portions of the United States.
Couche-Tard will offer CST Brands shareholders $48.53 per
share in cash, a premium of 2.15 percent to the stock's Friday
close.
However, the offer represents a premium of 41.9 percent to
CST's closing price on March 3, the last trading day before the
company said it would explore strategic alternatives.
CST, which has been under pressure from activist investors
JCP Investment Management and Engine Capital LP, said in March
it would explore strategic alternatives.
Excluding debt, the deal is valued at about $3.67 billion,
based on Thomson Reuters data.
The deal also underlines the Canadian convenience store
operator's position as one of most acquisitive players in the
industry.
Couche-Tard, which has made at least eight acquisitions
since 2014, agreed in March to buy 279 Esso-branded fuel and
convenience sites from Imperial Oil Ltd for about
C$1.69 billion ($1.31 billion).
Couche-Tard also said on Monday it would sell some Canadian
assets of CST to Parkland Fuel Corp for about $750
million, after the deal closes, expected in early 2017.
The assets include CST's self-service fueling stations,
commercial and home energy business, and a number of
company-operated stores to be determined following the
Competition Bureau of Canada's review of the transaction.
Couche-Tard said it would fund the deal with available cash,
existing credit facilities and a new term loan.
($1 = 1.2909 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)