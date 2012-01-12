CST Mining hires Morgan Stanley on Peru project sale

HONG KONG Jan 12 CST Mining Group
said on Thursday it had hired Morgan Stanley to
advise on the sale of a Peruvian copper project.
CST said in a regulatory filing the potential sale of its
interest in the Mina Justa Project in southern Peru would need
to be approved by its board and that there was no guarantee a
sale would occur. The company will continue to develop the
project while it considers its options.
The decision to hire Morgan Stanley comes after a failed bid
to sell the stake to Glencore International Plc
for $475 mln late last year.
Glencore agreed in June to buy CST Mining's CST Resources
unit for $475 million to gain control of Mina Justa. The deal
collapsed in November after CST Mining failed to meet necessary
conditions of the deal.