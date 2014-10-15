CSX CEO: Further US rail consolidation could disrupt service

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 15 Further consolidation of major
U.S. railroads could lead to service disruptions rather than
improvements in U.S. rail freight congestion, the chief
executive of CSX Corp said in a conference call with analysts on
Wednesday.
"We might actually see a step back in service," Michael Ward
said when asked whether consolidation would improve rail
capacity.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Canadian
Pacific Railway, the No. 2 Canadian carrier, had made a bid for
CSX, the No. 3 U.S. railroad, but had been rebuffed. Both
companies declined to comment on the report.
Ward referred to the last major round of U.S. rail mergers
in the 1990s, which were accompanied by system-wide service
collapses.
"We saw service disruptions after those transactions," Ward
said.
One of those deals concerned Conrail, which CSX and Norfolk
Southern Corp divided up between them in 1997. At the time, the
integration of Conrail's network by both railroads was widely
regarded as a disaster for their service.
The major U.S. railroads have been struggling to keep up
with demand, with a record harvest, growing oil-by-rail
shipments and rising volumes of consumer goods moving by train.
Analysts have said that the railroads' service could make
the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), which regulates the
industry, skeptical of any deal.
Asked whether he thought the regulator would be take a hard
view of any merger for that reason, Ward said he speculated that
would be the case.
"But you better ask them (the STB)," he said.
CSX's conference call came a day after the company announced
a third-quarter profit that beat analyst expectations. The
company predicted double-digit earnings growth in 2015 and said
rising demand for freight should enable it to raise its prices.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)