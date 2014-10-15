UPDATE 1-CSX CEO: Major U.S. rail mergers could disrupt service

(Adds CEO quotes from interview)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Oct 15 Further consolidation of major
U.S. railroads could lead to service disruptions rather than
improvements in U.S. rail freight congestion, the chief
executive of CSX Corp said in a conference call with analysts on
Wednesday.
"We might actually see a step back in service," Michael Ward
said when asked whether consolidation would improve rail
capacity.
Ward's comments came after the Wall Street Journal reported
on Sunday that Canadian Pacific Railway, the No. 2 Canadian
carrier, had made a bid for CSX, the No. 3 U.S. railroad, but
had been rebuffed. Both companies declined to comment on the
report.
In an interview with Reuters CSX's CEO said he expected push
back from some customers about freight price increases next
year, and said new reporting requirements issued by the top U.S.
rail regulator last week may take time to implement.
When asked by an analyst about whether consolidation would
benefit the industry, Ward referred to the last major round of
U.S. rail mergers in the 1990s, which were accompanied by
system-wide service collapses.
"We saw service disruptions after those transactions," Ward
said.
One of those deals concerned Conrail, which CSX and Norfolk
Southern Corp divided up between them in 1997. At the time, the
integration of Conrail's network by both railroads was widely
regarded as a disaster for their service.
The major U.S. railroads have been struggling to keep up
with demand, with a record harvest, growing oil-by-rail
shipments and rising volumes of consumer goods moving by train.
Analysts have said railroad service problems could make the
U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), which regulates the
industry, skeptical of any deal.
CSX's conference call came a day after the company announced
a third-quarter profit that beat analyst expectations. The
company predicted double-digit earnings growth in 2015 and said
rising demand for freight should enable it to raise its prices.
During the boom prior to the Great Recession, some rail
customers were very vocal in their opposition to increases in
rail freight rates. The railroads argue higher prices during
economic expansion help them pay for service improvements in
what is a capital intensive business.
"There is a small group always complain about higher
prices," Ward told Reuters in an interview. "But most customers
will be happy to see their products move in a more expeditious
manner."
Citing rail service problems, last week the STB ruled that
starting Oct. 22 the major U.S. railroads must submit weekly
reports on data including average train speeds, dwell times and
other service metrics.
Ward said CSX will comply with the regulator's ruling, but
added that some railroads have different definitions for the
metrics the STB wants them to report.
"Getting everyone to agree on one definition will take some
time," Ward said.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)