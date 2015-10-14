UPDATE 1-CSX to focus on what "we can control" in uncertain economy - CEO

(Recasts first paragraph; adds CEO comments, details of
forecasts, stock price, background)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Oct 14 CSX Corp, the No. 3 U.S.
railroad, will focus on productivity and raising prices over the
coming year as coal freight volumes are likely to decline
further in an uncertain economy, its CEO said on Wednesday.
"We have to focus on the things we can control," Chief
Executive Michael Ward said in an interview. "We can't affect
the economy."
CSX expects coal freight volumes to drop 20 percent in the
fourth quarter and earnings per share to fall slightly from the
year-ago period, CSX executives told analysts on a conference on
Wednesday.
That trend will continue into 2016, with overall coal
volumes likely to be down by a percentage in the "low double
digits," Ward said. Excluding exports, domestic coal is expected
to drop by "high-single digits," he added.
CSX on Tuesday posted a slight decline in third-quarter
profit that beat analysts' estimates. Revenue fell 9 percent,
led by a 19 percent decline in coal revenue.
CSX shipments fell across the board, including for
agricultural and steel products.
Much of the U.S. rail sector has been pummeled by a steep
drop in coal shipments this year, as utilities switch to burning
cheaper natural gas, and the strong U.S. dollar hurt coal
exports. Rail stocks have suffered, with CSX shares off nearly
25 percent year to date.
Like other railroads, Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX has
pinned its hopes on the economy and the U.S. consumer.
Intermodal shipments - containers full of consumer goods that
can be moved by ship, train or truck - have been a growth engine
for rail companies over the past decade.
But if the U.S. economy remains uncertain, Ward said CSX
will continue to focus on productivity gains such as running
longer trains, cost cutting, and raising prices for hauling
freight.
During the third quarter, CSX said its core pricing rose 4.4
percent. "We continue to see a good pricing environment out
there," Ward said.
On the New York Stock Exchange, CSX shares were down 2.4
percent at $27.05 at midday.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard
Chang)