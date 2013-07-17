CSX says East Coast refiners committed to crude by rail

HOUSTON, July 17 U.S. East Coast refiners who
receive North Dakota Bakken crude by rail see "no significant
need to change" back to imports because of the narrowed discount
of U.S. crude compared with London's Brent, a CSX Corp
executive told analysts on Wednesday.
"When we talk to our customers as recently as this week
about that, what they're telling us is they don't see any
significant need to change," said Clarence Gooden, chief
commercial officer for CSX.
East Coast refineries have increasingly tapped Bakken
shipments by rail to replace more expensive imports, but the
discount of U.S. crude to Brent has narrowed from more than $20
a barrel earlier this year to less than $3 a barrel. The spread
allows refiners to make profits despite the added cost of
transporting crude by rail.