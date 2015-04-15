CSX says 2015 crude-by-rail volumes to be flat vs 1st-qtr levels

HOUSTON, April 15 CSX Corp expects crude oil volumes moved via rail this year to be relatively flat compared to levels seen in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Fredrik Eliasson told analysts on Wednesday.

Last month Eliasson said the company softened growth projections for crude-by-rail shipments as sustained price slumps weakened demand, but still expected volumes to be higher. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)