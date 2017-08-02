FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
CSX freight train derails in Pennsylvania
2017年8月2日 / 下午3点52分 / 1 天前

CSX freight train derails in Pennsylvania

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CSX Corp said a freight train derailed in southern Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported after the derailment in Hyndman, but the company said trains and shipments would be delayed between Connellsville and Cumberland, Maryland.

"Customers with freight traveling across these lines should expect service disruptions for one week as recovery crews are working to fully restore service through the area and making any infrastructure or equipment repairs that may be necessary, the company said on its website. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by David Gregorio)

