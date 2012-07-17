CSX profit up as consumer segments offset coal

BRIEF-SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF TENNIS MEDIA
* SINCLAIR TO ACQUIRE TENNIS MEDIA COMPANY; ALIGNS TENNIS MAGAZINE, TENNIS.COM AND TENNIS CHANNEL ON UNIFIED PLATFORM
July 17 CSX Corp reported higher quarterly profit and said revenue and volume were little changed from a year ago, as increases in consumer goods segments helped offset a drop in utility coal shipping.
Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX said on Tuesday that net income rose to $512 million, or 49 cents per share, in the second quarter from $506 million, or 46 cents per share a year before.
Quarterly operating revenue for the No. 2 publicly-held U.S. railroad operator held at about $3.01 billion in the quarter.
* SINCLAIR TO ACQUIRE TENNIS MEDIA COMPANY; ALIGNS TENNIS MAGAZINE, TENNIS.COM AND TENNIS CHANNEL ON UNIFIED PLATFORM
March 1 If you want to understand an industry you have to understand how employees get paid, and for what.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high