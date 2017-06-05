UPDATE 2-CSX shareholders approve $84 mln reimbursement to Mantle Ridge

(Adds confirmation from the company and details on board
election)
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK, June 5 CSX Corp. shareholders
approved a proposal on Monday to reimburse an activist investor,
Mantle Ridge Partners LP, $84 million for arranging the hiring
of new Chief Executive Hunter Harrison.
Owners of CSX shares overwhelmingly approved the
reimbursement, with at least 93 percent voting in its favor, the
company said in a statement, citing preliminary voting results.
Harrison has said he would resign if the company fails to
reimburse Mantle Ridge, a new activist fund that partnered with
Harrison in the effort to install him as CSX's chief executive.
CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a $50 billion
company that runs a 21,000 mile freight rail network along the
U.S. east coast. (For more on Harrison's plans for the company,
click on)
Mantle Ridge, founded by ex-Pershing Square Partner Paul
Hilal, is one of CSX Corp's biggest shareholders with a stake of
4.9 percent. The New York-based hedge fund had made the payment
to extract Harrison early from his previous employer, Canadian
Pacific Railway, where he had led a turnaround as CEO.
CSX's management team did not recommend for or against the
reimbursement, putting the matter in the hands of shareholders.
The company has estimated that Harrison's overall pay could be
worth around $300 million if he hits all targets.
The company named him chief executive in March, signing him
to a four-year contract.
CSX's vote gained attention due to the unique circumstances
around Harrison's hiring and the large pay package involved.
Shareholders who opposed the pay arrangement with Mantle
Ridge risked seeing their shares sink if they rejected the
repayment and Harrison resigned, as promised.
The shareholder approval is non-binding, and it is now up to
the board to make the final decision on the $84 million
reimbursement charge.
CSX shareholders also voted all 13 of the company's nominees
to the board, including Harrison and Hilal.
Harrison, 72, is a respected railroad veteran known for
leading the turnarounds of several struggling rail companies.
CSX shares have jumped 50 percent since Jan. 18, when news
of Harrison's early departure from Canadian Pacific broke.
On Monday, the stock was up 0.2 percent at $54.64.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)