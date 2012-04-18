UPDATE 2-CSX says utility coal only soft segment in Q2

* Still expects record 2012 EPS, earnings, operating income

* Utility coal represents 10 pct of CSX volume

* CEO sees "continued progress in economy's recovery"

By Lynn Adler

April 18 Railroad operator CSX Corp on W ednesday said utility coal is its only business with an unfavorable second-quarter outlook, and it still expects record profit for the year and export coal volume near last year's record high.

The No. 2 U.S. public railroad company reiterated its estimate for record net earnings, earnings per share and operating income in 2012. Late on Tuesday, CSX reported first-quarter revenue and profit that beat forecasts.

CSX executives told analysts on a conference call that the second-quarter outlook is favorable for businesses accounting for 58 percent of its volume, stable for business representing 32 percent of its volume, while the remaining 10 percent reflects soft utility coal.

"We're seeing not busting at the seams but continued progress in the economy's recovery," Chief Executive Michael Ward said in an interview.

Utility coal demand sank in first the quarter due to unusually mild weather and decade-low natural gas prices, and will be weak again in the second quarter. Coal represents about 30 percent of the company's revenue.

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX said increased shipments of merchandise, such as cars, forest products and metals, as well as increased intermodal volume, more than offset weakness in coal volume in the first quarter.

If natural gas prices remain depressed and there is a lasting shift away from domestic utility coal, CSX executives said contracts with customers would be revisited.

"I can tell you that if this is in fact a secular change in natural gas, the railroads and the utilities will have to sit down," Clarence Gooden, CSX's chief marketing officer, said on the call.

"We've got to be able to resource operations here to some practical level in order to handle this" as well as a swing up in demand that could occur if natural gas prices escalate.

Customer cost as well as the levels of workers and locomotives used most efficiently would need to be reassessed.

"We also need to make sure that they're paying us in effect to have that capacity there," Ward said. "How that's all going to be worked out is still in its infancy."

In addition to low natural gas prices, tougher emissions rules at U.S. power stations will likely force coal companies to make up for lost domestic customers by exporting more to Asia where environmental regulations are less stringent, analyst say.

"Although visibility regarding the coal outlook remains poor, we believe that Q1 2012 performance should help improve confidence in the EPS outlook and perhaps narrow CSX's valuation discount versus peers (13.4 percent) and compared to the company's historical average (25.5 percent)," BMO Capital Markets wrote in a note.

CSX this year expects to ship coal to be exported at a volume roughly on par with the record 40 million tons it moved last year.

Intermodal volume, separately, grew by 9 percent in the first quarter and is expected to continue to be a profit-driver due to "highway congestion, fuel prices and driver shortages" in trucking, Ward said.

Intermodal refers to the shipment of goods in containers that can be moved from one form of transportation to another, such as from train to ship.

CSX reported a profit of 43 cents per share for the first quarter, beating the average Wall Street forecast by 5 cents and a record for any first quarter.

CSX shares were little changed at $22.40 on the New York Stock Exchange at midday.