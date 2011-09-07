CSX sees up to $15 mln Irene impact, affirms view

NEW YORK, Sept 7 Hurricane Irene's net hit to CSX Corp's CSX.N earnings came to $10 million to $15 million, the railroad's chief financial officer estimated on Wednesday.

In a broadly moderating economy, most markets are performing at or above second-quarter growth rates, CFO Oscar Munoz said at the Dahlman Rose & Co Global Transportation Conference in comments that were webcast.

"Most of our folks -- customers, shippers -- are not in a dire, oh my God, the world is coming to an end" position although consumer confidence has been shaken, he said.

"Corporate America ... industrial America, still has a general level of positive outlook."

In a regulatory filing, CSX affirmed its positive long-term financial outlook, estimating an 18 percent to 20 percent annual compound growth rate in earnings per share through 2015.

Shares of the second-largest publicly held U.S. railroad operator rose 1.3 percent to $20.63 in morning trading.

In July, CSX raised its export coal estimate to a record above 40 million tons and said it would increase average headcount by about 4 percent this year to support demand and maintenance. (Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)