版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 20日 星期一 19:24 BJT

Canadian Pacific Railway confirms end of talks with CSX

Oct 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Monday that it had ended talks to buy No. 3 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Canadian Pacific had approached CSX about merging the two North American railroad operators, but that the offer had been rebuffed.

Canadian Pacific said in a statement on Monday that there were no further talks planned regarding the merger.

Officials at CSX were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐