CSX extends director nomination deadline amid activist pressure

NEW YORK Feb 10 CSX Corp. has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with investor Mantle Ridge LP.

CSX, in a filing on Friday, said the deadline would be extended to Feb. 24. The original deadline was on Friday.

Mantle Ridge is teaming up with former Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CEO Hunter Harrison to pursue a plan to install the veteran turnaround specialist as CSX's CEO (Reporting by Michael Flaherty Editing by W Simon)