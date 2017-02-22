CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-CSX calls for shareholder meeting over activist investor requests

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to remove date of meeting, which has
Feb 21 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said
its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders
to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is
trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief
executive.
CSX said the meeting will allow shareholders to vote on
Harrison's proposed pay package, which is estimated to exceed
$300 million. Shareholders will also be allowed to vote on
Mantle Ridge's proposal for substantial representation on the
company's board.
Shareholders as of March 16 are eligible to vote in the
special meeting, which has not yet been scheduled.
"We are pleased that CSX agrees that change is needed,"
Mantle Ridge said in a statement. The hedge fund added that they
have been in constructive dialogue with CSX's board for several
weeks.
Activist investor Paul Hilal's Mantle Ridge is seeking six
seats on the board, with Hilal as chairman and Harrison as chief
executive officer.
The hedge fund also proposes that three incumbent CSX
directors in addition to current CEO Michael Ward would retire
from the board as of the company's 2017 annual meeting.
CSX's board is made up of 12 members, which include Ward who
also serves as chairman. Ward has previously signaled he plans
to step down.
Last week, CSX extended the director nomination deadline for
its board, giving it more time to reach an agreement with Hilal
and Harrison.
Mantle Ridge LP recently became a CSX shareholder owning
less than 5 percent of the company's stock, CSX said on Tuesday.
News of the Hilal-Harrison partnership broke on Jan. 18,
when Canadian Pacific announced Harrison was leaving his CEO
post early.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru and Michael
