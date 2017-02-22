CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-CSX activist Mantle Ridge says willing to adjust demands

(Corrects paragraph 11 regarding date of special meeting.
By Michael Flaherty
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S.
railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the
company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust
certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a
four-year contract.
The letter from Mantle Ridge LP's chief executive officer,
Paul Hilal, to CSX's board is the latest development in the
leadership fight brewing over the $10 billion rail company.
Mantle Ridge, which said it owns about 4.9 percent of CSX
stock, is trying to install railroad veteran Hunter Harrison as
CSX's chief executive. Harrison is the ex-CEO of
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and a turnaround expert
highly respected across the industry.
CSX's shares have risen by more than 30 percent since Jan.
18, when news of Hilal's plan to make Harrison the company's CEO
broke, following a release announcing Harrison's early departure
from Canadian Pacific.
The letter from Mantle Ridge, Hilal's newly launched fund
after leaving activist firm Pershing Square Capital Management,
comes two days after CSX called for a special meeting of its
shareholders to vote on the demands Hilal has laid out in
private negotiations.
CSX on Tuesday said Harrison's proposed pay package was
estimated to be $300 million and said Mantle Ridge was seeking
substantial representation on the company's board.
Mantle Ridge said on Thursday that it was only seeking
director seats for Hilal and Harrison and that the other four
director candidates were independent professionals from a list
that CSX board member Edward Kelly had vetted.
Hilal said in the letter that CSX had exaggerated Harrison's
compensation figure and said his chief concern was that the
board was only willing to consider Harrison for a two-year deal
as CEO.
CSX said in statement on Thursday that its board would
review Mantle Ridge's letter.
Hilal said he was willing to drop one independent director
candidate from his proposal if CSX's board could guarantee
Harrison a four-year deal.
CSX said that it would call a special shareholder meeting
for investors to vote on Harrison's pay package and on the
company's board composition. Shareholders as of March 16 are
eligible to vote in the special meeting, which has not yet been
scheduled.
CSX's board is made up of 12 members, which includes current
CEO and Chairman Mike Ward, who has previously signaled he plans
to step down.
(Additional rporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Leslie Adler)