Mantle Ridge responds to CSX call for special shareholder meeting

Feb 16 Activist investor Paul Hilal's Mantle
Ridge LP has sent a letter to CSX Corp after the U.S.
railroad operator called for a special meeting of its
shareholders to discuss requests by the hedge fund.
Mantle Ridge, which owns about 4.9 percent of the company's
stock, is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief
executive officer of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, as
CSX's chief executive.
On Tuesday, CSX said the hedge fund was seeking six seats on
its board, with Hilal as chairman and Harrison as CEO.
In a letter to the company's board on Thursday, Hilal said
Mantle Ridge has been seeking to add only one representative,
and that neither Harrison nor the other board seats discussed
represented the fund in any way.
CSX said in statement that its board would review Mantle
Ridge's letter.
News of the Hilal-Harrison partnership broke on Jan. 18,
when Canadian Pacific announced Harrison was leaving his CEO
post early.
