CSX Q3 EPS still likely flat despite big hit to coal - exec

CHICAGO, Sept 9 U.S. railroad CSX Corp has a "good shot" at hitting its forecast of flat third-quarter earnings per share versus the same period in 2014, despite coal freight volumes being down 17 percent on the year, an executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking to investors at a Cowen & Co transportation conference in Boston which was webcast, executive vice president Fredrik Eliasson said third-quarter freight volumes are trending below the company's expectations and will remain challenging through the fourth quarter and beyond.

Eliasson said the third-largest U.S. railroad expects full-year earnings per share growth in the mid-single digits, as previously forecast.

(Reporting By Nick Carey)