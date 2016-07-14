版本:
CSX says weak coal, crude will hurt earnings for rest of 2016

CHICAGO, July 14 U.S. railroad CSX Corp said on Thursday that its freight volumes should be down in the "mid- to high single digits," driven primarily by weak coal and crude tonnage, and that its earnings for the rest of 2016 will be down versus the previous year.

During a conference call with analysts, executives at the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said the railroad expects full-year 2016 to be down 25 percent and reiterated a previous forecast that its ongoing cost-cutting drive should lead to productivity gains of $350 million. (Reporting By Nick Carey)

