CSX sees 4th-qtr earnings per share "flat to slightly down"

CHICAGO Oct 13 No. U.S. railroad CSX Corp said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter earnings per share should be "flat to slightly down" and that it expects freight volumes to be relatively flat during the quarter.

On a conference call with analysts, CSX executives said that the impact of low commodity prices and the strong U.S. dollars, which have hurt earnings since early 2015, should start to moderate moving forward. (Reporting By Nick Carey)