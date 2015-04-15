CSX sees Q2 EPS flat to slightly up versus 2014

CHICAGO, April 15 U.S. railroad CSX Corp said on Wednesday that it expects its second-quarter earnings per share will be flat to slightly up compared with the 53 cents the company reported in the same quarter in 2014.

Wall Street analysts have so far predicted second-quarter earnings per share at the No. 3 U.S. railroad of 58 cents.

CSX also said it expects mid to high single-digit EPS growth in 2015. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)