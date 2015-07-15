CSX sees Q3 earnings flat despite continued coal drop

CHICAGO, July 15 CSX Corp, the No. 3 U.S. railroad, said it expects earnings per share to be flat in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, despite an expected drop in coal volumes of 15 percent.

In the third quarter of 2014, CSX reported earnings per share of 51 cents. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said a recent train derailment in Maryville, Tennessee, should have around a penny impact on the quarter's earnings. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Alden Bentley)