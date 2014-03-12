版本:
Railroad CSX Corp says severe winter to hit quarterly profit

March 12 U.S. railroad CSX Corp said severe winter weather will likely reduce first-quarter earnings by about 10 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings to grow at a more modest rate than previously forecast, Chief Financial Officer Fredrik Eliasson said at a JP Morgan conference in New York City.
