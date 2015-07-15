CSX CEO sees strong pricing growth for rest of '15 and into '16

CHICAGO, July 15 The top executive of No. 3 U.S. railroad company CSX Corp said on Wednesday that it should continue to see strong pricing growth through the rest of 2015 and into next year.

Chief Executive Michael Ward told Reuters the higher prices should help the Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad offset an expected 1 percent decline in overall freight in the third quarter, including 15 percent declines each in coal, crude oil and fracking sand freight volumes. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)