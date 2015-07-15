CSX CEO sees strong pricing growth for rest of '15 and into '16

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
CHICAGO, July 15 The top executive of No. 3 U.S. railroad company CSX Corp said on Wednesday that it should continue to see strong pricing growth through the rest of 2015 and into next year.
Chief Executive Michael Ward told Reuters the higher prices should help the Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad offset an expected 1 percent decline in overall freight in the third quarter, including 15 percent declines each in coal, crude oil and fracking sand freight volumes. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.