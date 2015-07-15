UPDATE 1-CSX CEO sees price growth in rest of '15 and into '16

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, July 15 CSX Corp, the No. 3 U.S. railroad, expects to see strong train cargo price growth into next year, offsetting anticipated declines in coal and crude oil freight volumes, the company's top executive said on Wednesday.
"We see strong pricing (growth) for the remainder of the second half (of this year) and into 2016," Chief Executive Michael Ward told Reuters in a telephone interview.
During the second quarter, the Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad saw overall pricing growth of 3.5 percent, or 3.9 percent excluding coal. The price increases, productivity gains and a lower fuel bill helped the company post a 5 percent growth in profit for the quarter despite a 6 percent drop in revenue.
The company said Wednesday it expects earnings for the third quarter to be roughly even with the 51 cents per share it posted for the same quarter in 2014.
Ward said that would come despite an expected 1 percent decline in overall freight in the third quarter, including 15 percent declines each in coal, crude oil and fracking sand freight volumes.
The strong U.S. dollar will also continue to affect exports of coal and steel, he said.
"The strong dollar is hurting anything that's being exported," Ward said.
The company has also a full-year 2015 outlook of earnings growth in the mid- to high single digits. Ward said that growth should come from continued strong pricing growth, network improvements that reduce the need for more trains and overtime, plus a continued focus on costs.
CSX has furloughed around 400 conductors and engineers amid the drop in freight volumes, and Ward said that number could hit 600 in the second half of 2015. He said that as older workers retire, furloughed workers will be able fill those vacant spots.
In trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, CSX shares were up 51 cents, or 1.59 percent, at $32.58. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.