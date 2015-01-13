CSX posts higher quarterly profit, meets Wall St expectations

CHICAGO Jan 13 CSX Corp, the third-largest U.S. railroad, on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit that was in line with Wall Street expectations, driven by growth in several freight classes including intermodal and coal.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported a net profit of $491 million, up 15 percent from $426 million a year earlier.

CSX reported quarterly earnings per share of 49 cents per share, a near 17 percent increase from the 42 cents per share posted for the fourth quarter of 2013. Wall Street analysts had expected earning per share of 49 cents for the quarter. (Reporting by Nick Carey, editing by G Crosse)