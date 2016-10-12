CORRECTED-CSX 3rd qtr profit falls on lower revenue, coal volumes down 21 pct

(Corrects to say revenue fell in the three months ended Sept.
30, not Oct. 31)
CHICAGO Oct 12 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp
on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly net profit,
citing an 8 percent drop in revenue and freight volumes, with
coal freight down 21 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad reported
third-quarter net income of $455 million or 48 cents per share,
down nearly 8 percent from $507 million or 52 cents per share a
year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 45
cents.
