FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 小时内
UPDATE 1-CSX quarterly profit beats expectations; sees full-year growth
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
深度分析
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
国际财经
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 晚上8点52分 / 3 小时内

UPDATE 1-CSX quarterly profit beats expectations; sees full-year growth

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds financial details, company background)

By Nick Carey

DETROIT, July 18 (Reuters) - CSX Corp, the third-largest U.S. railroad operator, reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday as coal shipments helped drive revenue growth.

The company also said it expects full-year profitability to increase. It authorized an additional $500 million for its share repurchase program and said it was evaluating its strategy for distributing cash to shareholders.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said revenue rose 8 percent in the quarter, based on growth across nearly all of its freight markets. Coal revenue jumped 27 percent.

Coal has made something of a comeback this year, after precipitous declines over the previous two years as utilities switched to burning cheaper natural gas and unseasonable weather kept coal inventories high.

CSX posted second-quarter net income of $510 million or 55 cents per share, up from $445 million or 47 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, CSX reported earnings per share of 64 cents.

On that basis, Wall Street analysts had expected CSX to post second-quarter earnings of 59 cents per share.

The company's results included a $122 million restructuring charge.

Including the charge, CSX posted an operating ratio - or operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, a key rail metric for Wall Street - of 67.4 percent, an improvement over the same period in 2016 of 68.9 percent.

The company said that adjusting for restructuring charges, it expected a full-year operating ratio in the "mid-60s" and earnings per share growth of around 25 percent versus 2016. (Editing by Matthew Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below