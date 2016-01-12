CSX Q4 profit falls on lower freight volumes

BRIEF-Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corp
* Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corporation claiming widespread patent infringement
CHICAGO Jan 12 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly net profit citing a drop in freight volumes, especially a 32 percent decline in the amount of coal hauled.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad reported fourth-quarter net income of $466 million or 48 cents per share, down 5 percent from $491 million or 49 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 46 cents.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
