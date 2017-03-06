CSX reaches deal with activist investor over new CEO, board seats -WSJ

March 6 CSX Corp has struck a deal with
activist investor Mantle Ridge LP to install railroad executive
Hunter Harrison as the company's chief executive and to nominate
for five seats on its board, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Monday.
CSX and Mantle Ridge have been discussing a deal to make
Harrison the CEO, though the two sides have been hashing out
terms of the agreement, Reuters reported on Friday.
The Wall Street Journal said on Monday that CSX has inked a
deal to have Harrison serve as CEO for four years, and for
Mantle Ridge to be able to nominate its founder, Paul Hilal,
Harrison and three others as board directors, one seat less than
the investor originally sought.
