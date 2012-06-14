Russian broadcaster CTC appoints acting CEO at helm

June 14 Russian broadcaster CTC Media said it appointed Boris Podolsky as its CEO, a role he has been holding on an acting basis since the company's former chief stepped down in December.

Podolsky, who joined CTC in 2007, said in February he would invest in programming and that paying dividends was a secondary priority. He replaces Anton Kudryashov, who stepped down as CEO on "mutual agreement", according to a press release the company issued in December.

CTC's shares closed at $8.22 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The company, which runs entertainment TV channels and production companies in Russia and other former Soviet states, went public in 2006 at a price of $14 per share.

CTC is part-owned by Sweden's Modern Times Group, and private media company National Media Group, after its subsidiary Telcrest Investments bought out Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group last year.