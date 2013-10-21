CFTC asks Citigroup, Deutsche Bank to inspect records - WSJ

Oct 21 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission
has asked major currency dealing banks, including Deutsche Bank
AG and Citigroup Inc to search their records as
part of a global probe into possible currency market
manipulation and hand over any evidence of wrongdoing, the Wall
Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Germany's Deutsche Bank is spending millions of dollars
going through traders' emails and chat sessions looking for
specific dates, phrases and keywords, the paper reported.
Neither Deutsche Bank nor Citigroup, the no. 3 U.S. bank,
have so far handed over materials to the CFTC, according to the
Journal. ()
The CFTC and Deutsche Bank were not available for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours. Citigroup declined to
comment.
A major issue in the investigations is the foreign-exchange
"fixes," which are snapshots of traded rates on an electronic
marketplace captured at 4 p.m. London time five days a week, the
Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the
matter.