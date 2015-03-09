版本:
2015年 3月 9日

CTI BioPharma blood cancer drug meets main goal in trial

March 9 CTI BioPharma Corp said its experimental blood cancer treatment achieved the main goal of a late-stage study.

Data from the study showed that the drug, pacritinib, was significantly better than the "best available therapy" as prescribed by the patients' physician to treat myelofibrosis.

Myelofibrosis is a form of blood cancer that makes the bone marrow produce too much of any type of blood cells. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
