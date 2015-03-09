UPDATE 1-CTI BioPharma blood cancer drug meets main goal in trial

(Adds details, shares, background)

March 9 CTI BioPharma Corp said its experimental blood cancer treatment achieved the main goal of a late-stage study, sending its shares up 24 percent in premarket trading.

The study showed that the drug, pacritinib, was significantly better than the "best available therapy" as prescribed by the patients' doctor to treat myelofibrosis.

Myelofibrosis is a form of blood cancer that makes the bone marrow produce too much of any type of blood cell.

CTI BioPharma said nearly 18,000 patients are estimated to live with myelofibrosis in the United States.

Pacritinib, one of four cancer compounds CTI BioPharma is developing, is a JAK2/FLT3 multikinase inhibitor.

JAK inhibitors work by disrupting the production of a protein that is key to regulating the immune system and contributes to the growth of cancer cells.

Baxter International Inc, which invested $30 million in the small drug developer in November 2013, has rights to sell Pacritinib if it gets approved. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)