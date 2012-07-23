UPDATE 1-CTS cuts 2012 rev growth forecast, to reduce 260 jobs

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
July 23 CTS Corp, a manufacturer of electronic components, cut its full-year sales outlook on negative economic growth in Europe and a stronger dollar, and said it will reduce 260 positions across its global operations.
The company now expects 2012 sales to grow 4 percent to 7 percent, lower than its previous forecast of 10 percent to 13 percent growth.
CTS reaffirmed its full-year 2012 adjusted earnings forecast of 75 cents to 80 cents per share.
The restructuring plan is expected to help the company save about $6 million annually, it said in a statement.
CTS took a charge of $3.8 million, or 8 cents per share, on the $5 million restructuring plan in the second quarter. It expects to recognize the remainder in the second half of the year.
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage: