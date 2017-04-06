版本:
PacWest Bancorp to buy CU Bancorp in deal valued at $705 mln

April 6 Bank holding company PacWest Bancorp said on Thursday it would buy CU Bancorp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $705 million.

PacWest offered 0.5308 of its share and $12 in cash for each CU Bancorp share, the companies said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
