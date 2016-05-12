Caterpillar ready to move into Cuban market once embargo lifted -CEO

| HAVANA
HAVANA May 11 Caterpillar Inc, the world's
largest maker of heavy equipment, is ready to move swiftly into
the Cuban market once the U.S. trade embargo is lifted, Chief
Executive Doug Oberhelman said on Wednesday after meeting with
Cuban ministers in Havana.
The detente between the United States and Cuba has raised
hopes that full commercial ties will soon be restored between
the former Cold War foes.
Caterpillar, based in Peoria, Illinois, is one of
several U.S. companies looking at ways to gain an early foothold
in the Communist-ruled island, which had been largely off bounds
to U.S. business for more than five decades.
Oberhelman said he had been "warmly received" over the past
two days by various ministers on his first trip to Cuba.
"We have talked about a number of projects," he told
reporters on the sidelines of an event celebrating a donation by
Caterpillar to the foundation that preserves the heritage of
U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway in Cuba.
"I think the most interesting one in the near term would be
the Mariel harbor ... making an efficient modern harbor that
competes with others around the world."
Cuba is staking much of its economic future on the Mariel
port, west of Havana, seen as a potential distribution center
for the Caribbean and Central and South America.
Caterpillar has already named an official dealer for Cuba,
the privately held Puerto Rico company Rimco.
Rimco representative Caroline McConnie said the dealer was
in talks with U.S. authorities about getting a license allowing
it to sell certain Caterpillar products in Cuba despite the U.S.
trade embargo.
President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro
agreed in December 2014 to end Cold War-era animosity and
restore diplomatic relations, but the trade embargo remains in
place because only the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress can
lift it.
Asked when he expected the embargo to be lifted, Oberhelman
said: "For me, the answer is not soon enough."
Once it was lifted, Caterpillar could move quickly to sell
products in Cuba as it is used to dealing in emerging markets,
he said, speaking on the veranda of the farm just outside Havana
where Hemingway lived for 21 years.
"The idea is for our dealer to set up a facility here in
Cuba," he said. "We would supply most of our products from
Brazil."
(Editing by Leslie Adler)