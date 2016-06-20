UPDATE 1-Cuban coffee returning to U.S. but only for Nespresso brewers

(Adds details on purchasing and licensing)
By Lisa Baertlein and Marcy Nicholson
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 20 Nestle SA's
Nespresso says it will become the first company to sell
Cuban coffee in the United States in more than 50 years, as
relations between the Cold War adversaries smooth.
The U.S. State Department in April added coffee and other
products to its list of eligible imports produced by independent
Cuban entrepreneurs.
That regulatory change cleared the way for Nespresso to
begin U.S. sales this autumn of Cafecito de Cuba, an espresso
roast for its home brewers, the company said on Monday.
Nespresso purchased the coffee in Europe via Cuban state
export companies. It will process and package the beans, grown
by small-holder farmers, in Europe.
Nespresso USA secured necessary licensing from the U.S.
Department of the Treasury to ship single-use brewer pods
containing the Cuban coffee from Europe to the United States.
Initially available in limited quantities, Cafecito de Cuba
aims to deliver on Nespresso's mission to deliver "exclusive,
unique coffee experiences," said Guillaume Le Cunff, Nespresso
USA president.
Nespresso also is partnering with TechnoServe, a
Washington-based nonprofit, to support independent coffee
farmers on the Caribbean island.
"We want consumers in the U.S. to experience this incredible
coffee and to enjoy it now and for years to come," said Le
Cunff, who aims to forge long-term relationships with Cuban
producers.
Cuba harvests about 100,000 60-kg bags of arabica coffee
annually, according to the International Coffee Organization.
While that is about five times the annual production of Jamaica,
it is just a fraction of this year's expected 13.5 million-bag
harvest from Colombia, the world's biggest grower of
high-quality washed arabica coffee.
Nespresso's flagship espresso maker dominates the market in
Europe, where such drinks are preferred, but trails Green
Mountain Coffee Roasters' Keurig system in the United
States.
Nespresso competes with many global brands for sought-after
beans. Rivals include Starbucks Corp, which told
Reuters it has "no plans to import coffee from Cuba at this
time."
The United States imposed trade restrictions on Cuba in
1960, after the government of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro
seized private land, nationalized scores of private companies
and imposed heavy taxes on U.S. imports. President John F.
Kennedy issued a permanent embargo in 1962.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro
stunned the world in December 2014 by abruptly announcing that
the countries would move to restore diplomatic relations.
